Cebu City Sharks to play tune-up game in Dalaguete

THE CEBU City Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol will try to sharpen their skills a little bit more before they head back to Manila as they take on the formidable San Remigio Properties Friday night at the Dalaguete Sports Complex.

Game time is at 7 p.m. as the Sharks try to keep the momentum going before they face off against the Rizal Crusaders on Monday at the Makati Sports Complex.

Cebu City is coming off a thrilling 77-75 double-overtime victory over the Laguna Heroes last Saturday.

New recruit Jaybie Mantilla mentioned that a game like this would help them work on their defense more, which has been a point of emphasis of late for head coach Titing Manalili.

“Games like this would help us work on our chemistry and it can also help us correct our lapses on defense. We’ve been working on our defense all week,” shared the 2017 Cesafi MVP who just recently joined the Sharks.

Mark Anthony Ynoc, the general manager of San Remigio Properties, said that this is their way of helping out the hometown Sharks. Several players on the Cebu City team previously played for Ynoc’s team before they joined the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League squad.

“Practices can only do so much. I made sure that this San Remigio line up would be as strong and mature as some of these MPBL teams to give the Sharks that additional lift going into the second half of the elimination round,” said Ynoc.

The San Remigio squad will feature the reigning Cesafi MVP Rey Suerte along with former pro, Neil Raneses, and African big men, JJ Manga and John Mpouma.