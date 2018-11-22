Successful stint for Cebu City Muay Thai team

TEAM Cebu City Muay Thai fighters bagged five gold medals, four silvers and three bronzes in the recent 2018 National Muay Thai Championships held at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, Metro Manila.

The team was led by Muay Thai Association of the Philippines-Visayas head master Benigno “Ekin” R. Caniga Jr. and chief instructor Mary Ann Durado.

The gold medalists for Team Cebu City were Andre Lanz Caniga, Allan Albindo, Mark Alforque, Simon Uchena and Buen Algono.

Veteran mixed martial artist Roel Rosauro secured a silver medal as well as teammates Rel Velasco, Radel Dela Cerna and Yul Martinez while the bronze medals were chipped in by Raymond Berandoy, Jhon Simbahon, and Marvin Felituna.

“I am really proud of our boys’ performance. They all managed to get a podium finish. We are also thankful for Cebu City Sports Commission and Sir Edward’s (Hayco) support,” said Master Ekin.

“This success inspired me more to strengthen the kickboxing grassroots program.”

The National Championship served as the selection for the members of the Philippine squad that will be competing in various events next year.