SWU is Cesafi men’s volley champion anew

The Southwestern University (SWU)- Phinma Cobras are the back-to-back champions of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Men’s Volleyball Tournament.

This after they defeated the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers 22-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-23, on Saturday afternoon, November 24, at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Gym.

This is the fourth time that the Cobras won the Cesafi men’s title.

SWU’s Mark Kevin Petancio was hailed as the Most Valuable Player.