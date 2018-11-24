Love Yourself brings HIV Testing Day to Cebu

Get tested for HIV.

This was the call of the volunteers of Love Yourself Inc. in today’s free and confidential HIV Testing Day in Cebu.

Jan Vincent Estrada, Cebu operations head of Love Yourself, said the HIV Testing Day today (November 24) will run until 7 p.m. It is happening in 13 other sites in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

In Cebu, the testing site is located at the Sunflower Bistro and KTV, One Mahogany Place in barangay Mabolo.

Walk-in participants are welcomed in the free testing day. The organizers also assured that the results will be kept confidential.

Estrada said the testing day is part of the Hot Doctors of Pinas campaign where “sexy and gorgeous physicians” are helping out in spreading awareness about HIV.

“With HIV (cases) on the rise, self-care has never been fundamental. We all owe it to ourselves to know one’s status. Knowing our status means loving ourselves, friends, and family,” said Estrada.