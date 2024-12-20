Public told by OTS: Be aware of prohibited items at airports

MANILA, Philippines – With the expected high volume of passengers this holiday season, the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) reminded the public to be mindful of prohibited items in airports.

“Let me also remind all passengers traveling for the Christmas season to please check for the OTS list of prohibited items, and pack your own bags so that you would know what the contents are at para maiwasan na madala yung mga gamit na hindi dapat dalhin (and to avoid carrying prohibited ones),” OTS Administrator Crizaldo Nieves said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Among the prohibited items are guns, ammunition, sharp-pointed objects, chemicals, and other toxic substances.

Further, both inbound and outbound passengers are only allowed to bring in and out of the country a maximum of US$10,000. For Philippine currency, persons may bring in or out an amount not exceeding P50,000.

Nieves is asking for the passengers’ cooperation and understanding of security processes.

He also instructed national auditors in civil aviation to conduct inspections and monitor the appropriate implementation of stakeholders’ security plans and programs.

OTS personnel were asked to conduct threat and vulnerability assessments and ensure the 24/7 operation of the Transport Security Operations Center.

Nieves earlier said 100 more screening officers will man the Ninoy Aquino International Airport this month, to augment the 1,032 OTS personnel manning the country’s main gateway as of Nov. 30. (PNA)

