Oslob police wait for autopsy result to verify gang rape of 15-year-old girl

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cops in Oslob town, southern Cebu are still waiting for the results of the autopsy examination on the cadaver of a 15-year-old girl who was reportedly raped by a group of men during their town’s fiesta celebration.

The autopsy results will also verify speculations that the teenager allegedly committed suicide days after the incident, according to police.

Police Major Jude Cebrero, chief of Oslob Police Station, told reporters in a phone interview that they cannot conclude the details of the incident until the results are released.

Cebrero narrated that the victim, accompanied by her mother, came to the police station last Thursday, December 12, to report an alleged rape.

The girl told police that she was approached by a group of men who made her drink and then took her somewhere.

Uncertain with the exact time, the victim said that it happened either on late Monday evening, December 9, or Tuesday dawn, December 10.

She realized that she was assaulted when she woke up on Tuesday morning at an unfamiliar place. Two days later, she reported the incident to the local authorities.

According to Cebrero, the girl could not recall any other details about what happened.

The victim’s mother told police that she argued with her daughter on December 9 because the latter would frequently arrive home late. This is reportedly why the girl left their house and went somewhere without her parents knowing.

After receiving the report, Cebrero said that officers tried to help the victim recall more of what she claimed happened to her. The girl, however, was still hesitant and did not disclose her exact whereabouts on the day of the incident.

On Friday, December 13, cops received a report that the girl passed away inside their house.

When responding officers arrived, they found that the victim was foaming in the mouth, which caused speculation of a possible suicide.

However, Cebrero said that the victim’s manner of death is yet to be confirmed as the investigation is still ongoing.

To uncover the truth about the incident, police requested for the victim’s body to be subjected to an autopsy examination.

As of this writing, authorities are still waiting for the test results to be released.

While waiting, they are also conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

Cebrero said that they are interviewing individuals close to the victim and retrieving Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of areas where the victim could have gone before the alleged attack.

Aside from verifying the crime, this will also help them identify the alleged perpetrators.

Before the end of the police investigation, Cebrero urged the public to refrain from making their conclusions mentioning a gang rape or a suicide.

He emphasized that nothing is certain as of this writing and that the autopsy results will help them find out the truth.

“We also ask the public to remain nga dili mag speculate until the official results are released. Kay sa pagkakaron para sa amoa sa PNP, the privacy of the family, as we said, remains a priority. And maghuwat ra gyud sila sa official results sa atong investigation kay anyway, we are doing our best to really serve justice if ever man nga kaning incident nahitabo gyud sa iyaha as alleged nga girape siya,” stated Cebrero.

The police chief added that if the crime did indeed take place, they would be doing their best to apprehend the individuals responsible and ensure that justice would be served for the victim.

