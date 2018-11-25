GRACE-FUL USC

Antigua leads Lady Warriors to Cesafi women’s title

Multi-titled volleyball head coach Grace Antigua has brought her winning ways to the University of San Carlos.

Just in her first year with USC, the experienced head coach managed to steer the Lady Warriors to the top of the Cesafi women’s volleyball anew.

Ironically, she accomplished this at the expense of her former team, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), which USC crushed, 25-13, 19-25, 25-11, 25-14, in Game 2 of the finals on Saturday at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation gym to win the title.

But Antigua isn’t solely taking the credit for the championship, which is USC’s first since 2012.

“I am very happy and very proud of this team,” Antigua said amidst all the celebration following the dominating win.

“All of our efforts from the start of the season up to this day paid off.”

Aside from the intense practices they had, Antigua said it was the buildup of the team’s chemistry that she considered the biggest contribution to the success of the team this season.

“I always let them huddle to get to know each other better whether in or out of the court,” she said.

For some of the players of USC, Antigua’s tactic was exactly what the team needed to improve from a fourth-place finish last year.

“The motherly care she brought to the team meant a lot. That really spelled the difference,” said Rhea Fuentes, who is one of many USC volleybelles graduating after this season.

But again, Antigua wouldn’t take all the credit, adding that it was a total team effort that included the USC administration and community.

“I am very thankful for the support of USC, its alumni and fans, including the parents of the players,” she said.

“It’s a dream come true.”

USC wrapped up the series in style, forcing the Lady Jaguars of former USC coach Norvie Labuga to play catch up almost for the entire game.

Save for the second set, USC dominated USJ-R via the near flawless attacks of Cebu City Mayor’s Cup Julia Garcia, Fuentes, Jinniane Berdoan and Loise Querubin.

Christa Gonzales led a strong start for USC in the fourth set, serving for eight straight points that took the fight out of the Lady Jaguars.

Meanwhile, the Southwestern University (SWU)- Phinma Cobras successfully defended their crown and became the back-to-back champions in the men’s side.

They defeated the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers 22-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-23.

USC’s Rosemari Malagar and SWU- Phinma’s Mark Kevin Petancio were hailed as the Most Valuable Player for the Women’s and Men’s Cesafi Volleyball,

respectively.