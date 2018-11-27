Circus-themed holiday at SM City Consolacion

SM City Consolacion launched its holiday circus-themed Christmas celebrations on November 11 at the Event Centre.

Guests and shoppers witnessed a spectacular show highlighting acrobats, pole dancer, stilt walkers, and songs and dances from the movie “The Greatest Showman”.

SM City Consolacion also invites shoppers to start the season of giving through the SM Bears of Joy. For every P200, shoppers get two bears, one to keep and the other to give. All donated bears will go to children in need, along with the personal notes from shoppers.