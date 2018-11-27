Talisay officials to PNP: Name drug protectors

TALISAY City Vice Mayor Allan Bucao challenged the Philippine National Police to disclose the names of city officials who are drug protectors.

Bucao, presiding officer of the city council, said generalizations affect the reputations of public officials who have been faithfully serving their constituents.

Cebu Provincial Police Office director, Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena, said illegal drugs continue to proliferate in Talisay City because some drug personalities are being protected by local officials who are under their payroll.

“Makaguol nga hunahunaun nga sweeping kaayo ang statement ba, sigun sa akong gibuhian nga sulti nga in fairness namu, kaming mga pulitiko nga anad naman mi nga labayon og lapok, pero muhangyo lang unta mi nga kinsa man ang gahatag ana nga statement nga nganlan lang, kay luoy mansad ang among mga anak, luoy ang amung pamilya, luoy ang amung mga relatives, nanawag ug nangutana nga naunsa naman mo diha? Drug protektor man diay mo. Which for us unfair sab kaayo.” Bucao said.

(It is frustrating to hear such a sweeping statement. As politicians we are used to mudslinging but we are asking the one who made the statement to reveal the names of those officials because our children, families, and relatives have been deeply affected.)

First District Representative Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas asked the police “to take caution in pinning government officials in general, pending validation of their alleged involvement in all these illegal activities so that government officials will not be under a cloud of doubt.

“We welcome this investigation so that after validation we will have the names of the people involved,” Gullas added.

In a statement, Rep. Gullas, reiterated their support for the war on drugs.

“We commend the PNP for their outstanding performance as shown by the numerous arrests and confiscation of drugs worth millions of pesos,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bucao reiterated his plea: “Kinasingkasing muhangyo ko, this is in behalf sa city council, tagaan og higayun ang mga tawo nga makahibawo kung kinsa manang mga tawhana ang gi pin point sa atong kapulisan.”

(I am sincerely requesting, in behalf of the city council to give the people a chance to know the identity of the officials being referred to by the police.)

Meanwhile, Talisay City Police Chief, Supt. Marlu Conag said they will help the units tasked to investigate and verify the intelligence reports about public officials being drug coddlers.

“Since we are the resident authorities, maybe we could help them in the investigation,” Conag said.