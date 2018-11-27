SHABU ONLINE

An FB account advertises shabu selling at P250 per pack

Social media is now being used in the illegal drug business.

Police said that John Angel Bantilo, 21, used his Facebook account to advertise his drug business by posting that he was selling shabu at P250 a pop or single-use sachet.

Fuente Police Precinct commander, Chief Insp. Eduard Sanchez said Bantilo’s post also said that the drugs were on sale because of low demand.

“Sa iyahang Facebook post gibutang nga namaligya siya og drugs P250 per pack,” said Sanchez.

(His Facebook post said he was selling drugs for P250 per pack.)

Bantilo was arrested during an alleged buy-bust operation in front of his house at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The operatives allegedly confiscated three grams of suspected shabu which has an estimated value of more or less P35,000.

Bantilo is now detained at Fuente Police Station.

Frame-up?

Bantilo, however, vehemently denied the allegations that he sells drugs.

He also denied posting that he was selling shabu at P250 per pack.

“Dili na akoa. Ako-a nang ex-girlfriend ang ga-post ana,” he said.

(I did not post that. It was my ex-girlfriend who posted that.)

He claimed that he was being framed up by his ex-girlfriend, whom he did not name, because they broke up in bad terms.

However, Bantilo admitted that he uses drugs.

“Mosuyop rako dili ko mamaligya (I only use drugs but I am not a drug pusher.)

Sambag II Barangay Captain Ryan Aznar said that Bantilo is not included in the barangay’s drug watch list.

“Iyahang igsoon maoy naa sa police radar (But we believe) nagbaligya g’yud na,” said Aznar.

(His brother is the one who is on the police radar. But we believe he is also involved in selling.)

Itug-an ni CD Senior Insp. Arieza Otida, spokesperson of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they first received the information about Bantilo’s post through Itug-an ni CD, the CCPO’s FB page.

“Nakuha nato ang report sa Itug-an ni CD (FB page) nga namaligya og shabu. Gipafollow up nato and positively nakuhaan siya through buy bust,” said Otida.

(We received the report through Itug-an Ni CD FB page that he was selling shabu. We conducted a follow-up operation, and we confiscated illegal drugs through buy-bust operation.)

Aside from his post that he sells drugs, Otida also said that Bantilo’s FB page also showed picture of his doing drugs and pictures with drug paraphernalia.

“Nag-post g’yud siya og picture nga nagsuyop siya (He posted a picture that he was doing drugs),” said Otida.

The police found out that Bantilo has three FB accounts, one of which used his real name and several accounts using his aliases.

Sanchez said that the FB account where he posted the illegal drugs used the name “John Wall”.

He said there was a cell phone number in the post, which they used to contact the suspect and arrange to buy drugs from him.

They then proceeded to his house where the alleged buy bust happened, leading to Bantilo’s arrest.

Alarming?

Otida said that they are now looking if Bantilo has cohorts selling drugs on social media.

She said that they believed that there are other people who are also involved in this online selling of illegal drugs.

“Naa tay mga complaints nadawat nga naay online selling sa shabu karon,” said Otida.

(We received complaints that there are really selling shabu online.)

She said that despite the relentless campaign of the government against illegal drugs, there are still drug personalities who are bold to post their illegal activities on social media.

Otida said that it is quite alarming considering that social media sites are open and anyone can open and visit it.

“Kita nabalaka pud ilabi na daghan ta mga kabatan-onan nga mo-engage sa social media basin masudlan ning mga account, mahibong and (will end up) engaging like buying and selling it,” said Otida.

(We are worried especially there are many youngsters who are into social media. There is a possibility that they will visit the accounts of those who sell drugs and engage them.)

Otida said that CCPO is seriously monitoring posts and complaints that they receive on Itug-an ni CD.