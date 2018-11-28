Almost 700 PNP personnel linked to drugs as of Oct. 2018

Almost 700 personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP) have either tested positive for illegal drugs or have allegedly been involved in the trade since July 2016, data from the PNP showed.

A copy of the data obtained by INQUIRER.net showed that 658 PNP personnel were linked to illegal drugs from the time President Rodrigo Duterte took his oath on June 30, 2016 and until October 2018.

Of this number, 288 have tested positive for drug use while 370 have been allegedly involved in illegal drug activities, including selling or recycling drugs or cuddling drug lords.

Of this figure, 652 are uniformed personnel, and only six are non-uniformed personnel or those involved in administrative work.

The report also showed that 402 have been dismissed from service, 15 have been demoted, and 35 police officers have been suspended.

Meanwhile, 43 cases of those implicated in illegal drug activities have been dismissed for lack of evidence.

The PNP also said 161 have been exonerated or absolved from blame while two have been reprimanded by their superiors.

A significant drop in the number of PNP personnel linked to illegal drugs was recorded in 2017 and 2018.

The agency recorded 368 personnel linked to illegal drugs last year while there were only 112 on the list in 2018, with only two months remaining before the year ends.

‘Termites that should be uprooted’

PNP spokesperson Chief Supt. Benigno Durana Jr. said police officers proven to be involved in illegal drugs are like “termites that need to be rooted out.”

Durana lamented that personnel within the PNP even attempt to engage in such activities when the campaign against illegal drugs is the core program of the agency.