DENR-7 seeks to coordinate with stakeholders, LGUs to save rivers from pollution

A TOP environmental official in Central Visayas is planning to have a joint undertaking with stakeholders and local government units (LGUs) in an effort to save the rivers from pollution.

“Ang kailangan lang natin ay mag-participate para ma-eliminate natin yung threats,” said Director Gilbert Gonzales of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7).

Gonzales said they are now integrating their existing programs such as classifying rivers and identifying rivers that are in critical condition following the directive of Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu during his visit in Cebu last week.

“Ang most critical ay yong rivers na nagta-traverse within the heart of the city and the municipalities. ’Yon ang most threatened,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales cited the waste discharge coming from industrial companies and houses as some factors that affect the quality of river water.

Apart from that, Gonzales pointed out the garbage thrown into the river that also contributed to the water pollution.