CREED II PACKS A PUNCH BUT PRETTY PREDICTABLE

NOW I am going to ask all you for one big favor.

Which is that you not only turn off not only your mobile phone when you watch “Creed II” but the frontal lobe of your brain as well.

Those who heed not this warning may find themselves not only escorted out of the theater but will wake up the next morning with a massive migraine.

“Creed II” is not necessarily boring but certainly a tiring affair.

Okay now, get set for the recap!

In 1996, there was the first and best “Rocky” film, earning Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Film Editing, Best Director, Best Actress (Talia Shire) and Best Actor for Sylvester Stallone.

Then we had its inevitable sequel—“Rocky II” in 1979.

“Rocky III” (and Mr. T) came along in 1982.

Three years later in 1985, we were presented with “Rocky IV” with the Italian Stallion facing the monstrous Russian boxer, Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren.

We had the very forgettable “Rocky V” in 1980 and a 16-year gap until 2006 when Rocky faced his final in-ring competition in “Rocky Balboa.”

Then we had a re-make of “Rocky V” in 2015 when Rocky takes on a protégée in the son of Apollo Creed in “Creed”.

Phew!

In all, the “Rocky” film series has generated $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office which is the ONLY reason we are having this little fireside chat regarding yet another film about the life and times of Rocky Balboa.

Think of it this way.

The first “Rocky” had a measly budget of $1.1 million and grossed $225 million worldwide.

Somebody made a bucket load of money on THAT film and all of these so-called “boxing” films.

That brings us to our current film, “Creed II,” where Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) faces the son of Ivan Drago.

Here’s the official synopsis (courtesy of Wikipedia) of “Creed II”:

“Three years after he loses his fight with “Pretty” Ricky Conlan, Adonis Johnson Creed wins the World Heavyweight Championship and proposes to his girlfriend, Bianca Porter (Tessa Thompson).

Meanwhile, three decades since the death of Apollo Creed and his loss to Rocky Balboa, Ivan Drago, is training his son, Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu) to reclaim their honor by having Viktor challenge Adonis for the World Heavyweight Title.

Rocky is reluctant to train Adonis, fearing Adonis will meet the same fate as his father, but Adonis accepts the challenge without him and is badly injured during the fight.

Because of Viktor’s disqualification, Adonis retains his title. Viktor demands a rematch, while he is being promoted by supporters who originally abandoned his father, including Ivan’s ex-wife, Ludmilla (Brigette Nielsen).

Viktor is subjected to vicious training sessions in preparation for the rematch. Rocky comes to Adonis’ aid and

decides to train him in the Southern California desert, with a different tactic for Adonis to take in Viktor’s powerful punches.

The rematch takes place in Moscow, and Adonis is able to take Viktor’s powerful punches, while leaving Viktor exhausted.

Viktor’s supporters and his mother end up leave during the fight with doubt that Viktor will win.”

I certainly won’t tell you the ending but you can just bet who’s going to win this on-screen fight!

Dear Reader, I love the sport of boxing.

I got to report on it for Westwood One/CBS Radio Sports during the Summer Olympic Games in 2000 Sydney and 2004 Athens and what you see on the screen is total make believe.

Complete fabrication.

Nobody in the real world takes the amount of punishment shown in each of the “Rocky” films and can still stand straight enough in the kitchen to boil an egg.

Stallone is not aging well and has certainly looked better but it was nice to see that he is getting along with his ex-wife (Nielsen) enough so they are in the film together.

But life for Dolph Lundgren has not been so kind.

He was stereotyped because of the Ivan Drago role decades ago and found life in Hollywood other than “roses and champagne” and it was only because of his friendship with Stallone, with a role in “The Expendables” action movie franchise, which got him out of the low-budget movie quagmire.

All in all, “Creed II” is an enjoyable film with a predictable ending.

I’m just waiting for “Creed III” and the return of Mr. T as Clubber Lang!

Questions, comments or travel suggestions, write me at theruffolos@readingruffolos.com.