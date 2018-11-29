DENR to Apo workers: Quarry ban stands

Despite the appeal of Apo Cement Corporation (Apocemco) employees, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR – 7) stood firm on its decision to suspend the company’’s quarry operations.

DENR – 7 Regional Director Gilbert Gonzales said that while he understood the employees’ fears of losing their jobs if quarry operations do not return to normal, there are safety factors that needed to be considered.

Last Wednesday, about 200 employees of Apocemco staged a protest in front of the DENR – 7 regional office in Sitio Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City calling on the agency to lift its suspension order against the company.

The workers urged DENR to allow the resumption of the company’s operations to prevent the temporary layoff of up to 30 percent of their employees which will take effect on December 13.

“We cannot just bring back the residents and allow operation unless we have eliminated the hazard,” said Gonzales referring to the dangers left by the killer landslide in Barangay Tinaan, Naga City which killed 78 people and buried hundreds of homes last September.

“We will just be waiting for the final report of MGB (Mines and Geosciences Bureau),” he said.

Hazard Reduction Plan

At the landslide-hit area of Sitio Sindulan in Barangay Tinaan, Apo Land and Quarry Corp. (ALQC), the firm that operates most of the quarry sites in Naga City, was given the green light by DENR to proceed with the implementation of its hazard reduction plan (HRP).

On Thursday, Nov. 29, a Holy Mass followed by the release of ten doves marked the start of the HRP implementation.

The project includes the construction of the Sindulan Safety Wall, the clearing of Pangdan River path, and the construction of a drainage system from Sitio Tagaytay to Sindulan Creek.

The three projects, amounting to about P47 million, will take at least 177 working days to complete.

The Sindulan Safety Wall, a 180 by 10 meter barrier, will be built to protect the rest of Sitio Sindulan from possible danger coming from the landslide debris.

Before the actual construction can proceed, ALQC will need to haul about 300,000 metric tons of debris from the landslide area as part of ground preparation.

This phase will last 33 working days or about 6 weeks.

The construction of the wall, including necessary excavations for its foundations will take another 65 working days or at least 11 weeks.

Based on the timeline presented by Apocemco Plant Director Gery Rota, developments for the safety wall will begin in early December and will be completed by the end of March 2019.

The clearing of the Pangdan river path, blocked by the debris and boulders, will start by mid-January 2019 and is expected to be completed within 4 months.

Rota said they will also work on stabilizing the slopes surrounding the river to prevent another landslide.

Rota said the drainage system which will be built will provide a path for the rainwater that may accumulate at the peak of the collapsed mountain so that the remaining soil in the area will not be carried away by the water to low-lying areas.

The drainage system project will begin by the second week of May and is expected to be completed in July.

Despite the DENR notice to proceed with the HRP implementation, ALQC is barred from supplying the hauled debris to its sister company, Apocemco, as ingredient for cement production.

The hauled debris will be stored in an area near the cement plant.

Blanche Empleo, barangay secretary of Tinaan who attended the HRP discussions questioned why would the debris be stored when it can be processed to prevent workers of Apocemco from being completely laid off.

MGB Mines Management Division Chief Raul Laput however said it is not the prerogative of the regional office to allow Apocemco to process the material because it was their central office who issued the notice to proceed with the hazard reduction plan and set the conditions.

Chito Maniago, Communications Director of Cemex Holdings Philippines, said they were continuing discussions with DENR officials in hopes to resume operations or process the hauled materials from ground zero.

Cemex Holdings Philippines owns Apo Cement Corp. and majority of ALQC shares.