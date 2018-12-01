P36M shabu seized in Cebu City

The Cebu City police scored a major win against illegal drugs with the seizure of an estimated P36.4 million worth of shabu (crystal meth) past 10 p. m. on Friday in Urgelio Street, Sitio Tanbis, Barangay Sambag 2.

The drug enforcement unit of the Guadalupe Police Precinct led by Senior Inspector Dexter Basirgo conducted the operation that also led to the arrest of an alleged big time drug dealer and his three cohorts.

Basirgo said it took two weeks of careful planning and one failed attempt of getting the target before they finally caught Michael Carabaña, alias “Jordan,” 28, of Barangay Fairvew Homes, Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City.

Carabaña, classified as a high value target, was nabbed with alleged cohorts

Jemuel Enrile, 24, of Barangay Cansujong, Talisay City, Cebu; and Agustin Quijano, 34, and Arnold Arquiza, 37, both of Barangay Quiot Pardo, Cebu City.

Basirgo said the three were found in Jordan’s apartment in Urgello St. when they raided the place.

Senior Superintendent Royina Garma, the Cebu City Police Office chief, said the drugs possibly came from Metro Manila.