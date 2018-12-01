Cold front to bring rain over Eastern Visayas — Pagasa

The whole Eastern Visayas region will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshower and thunderstorm brought by the tail-end of a cold front, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Saturday.

Pagasa added that possible flashfloods and landslides could be expected due to the said weather disturbance.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will be affecting Luzon and will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, the state weather bureau said.

Pagasa said the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshower or thunderstorms.