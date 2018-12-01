Man shot dead in Duljo Fatima, Cebu City

Authorities are now conducting a hot pursuit operation for the arrest of the suspect who killed a man along C. Padilla St., Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City on Saturday morning (December 1).

Police identified the victim as Jimmy Palapar who sustained multiple gunshot wounds on his head.

According to Chief Insp. Randy Caballes of Mambaling Police Station the victim was walking along the sidewalk when the suspect shot the victim.

Cabelles said they are still investigating the cause of the attack.