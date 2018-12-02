Consolacion town officials told to also fix garbage collection system, congestion problems

Netizens have asked officials of Consolacion town in northern Cebu to first fix their garbage collection system before they should even start to implement their garbage segregation program.

Ang Limpyong Consolacion Atong ObligasyonAtong Suwayan, Atong Sugdan, Atong PangingkamutanMagtinabangay Kitang… Posted by Joannes Joyjoy Pepito Alegado on Friday, November 30, 2018

Lyn Eroy posted on LGU Consolacion’s Facebook page that garbage in their area is only collected at least once a month.

“Proper waste segregation but no proper garbage collection. How can it be successful? Unsaon namo pag segregate ug tarong nga ang among basura udlon na man lang gani kay once a month ra usahay i collect?” said Eroy’s post.

Iwa Bhabes Takahashi said that garbage trucks do not reach their place in East Binabag, Barangay Tayud.

“Please come here on East Binabag, Tayud Consolacion. Your garbage truck doesn’t reach our place. We are located close to the Big water tank of CWSI,” said Takahashi’s post.

Others said that they are looking forward for their local officials to also find means to address congestion problems in their town.

Netizens also reacted to a Facebook post by the municipal government on Saturday morning to announce the implementation of their garbage segregation program.

The town’s Facebook page says that biodegradable wastes will be collected on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays while non-biodegrade wastes will be collected for the rest of the week.

“Ang limpyong Consolacion atong obligasyon. Atong suwayan, atong sugdan, atong pangingkamutan. Magtinabangay kitang tanan. Kaya Nato Ni!” was posted on LGU Consolacion’s FB page.