Cebuano weightlifters Borres, Bacaro shine in Asian Championships

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — Cebuano weightlifters Eron Borres and Althea Bacaro bagged medals at the 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships held on December 19 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Doha, Qatar.

Borres clinched the gold medal in the men’s youth 49-kilogram division’s snatch category, while Bacaro secured the silver medal in the women’s youth -40 kg category overall.

Borres, an experienced competitor and gold medalist in the 2023 AWF Asian Youth Championships in India, dominated the men’s 49 kg division snatch.

He lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch to claim the gold medal despite an unsuccessful attempt at 115 kilograms in the clean and jerk.

Fellow Filipino Aldrin Colonia captured the overall gold in the same division with a combined lift of 213 kilograms, comprising 118 kilograms in the clean and jerk and 98 kilograms in the snatch.

Meanwhile, Bacaro, competing in her first Asian Youth Championships, displayed immense potential by lifting a total of 128 kilograms to secure the overall silver medal in the women’s -40 kg category. She successfully lifted 55 kilograms in the snatch and 73 kilograms in the clean and jerk.

The Cebuano weightlifters Borres and Bacaro were discovered and trained by Olympians and weightlifting trainers Ramon Solis and Christopher Bureros of the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP).

Indonesia’s Jyoshna Sabar topped the women’s -40 kg division with a total lift of 135 kilograms, while Vietnam’s Hoang Khanh Vy settled for the bronze with 125 kilograms.

The Philippines’ other medalists included Angeline Colonia, who lifted 157 kilograms to claim silver in the women’s -45 kg category, and Alexandra Diaz, who earned the bronze in the same division with a total lift of 148 kilograms.

