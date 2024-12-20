Suganob, Tagacanao all set for high-stakes fights this Saturday

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol — There is more on the line for Regie Suganob than just another victory as he headlines Kumong Bol-anon 19 this Saturday.

His promoter and manager, Floriezyl Echavez-Podot of the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, acknowledged what’s at stake ahead of his non-title bout against Thailand’s Nathanon Thongchai in the main event of the explosive card on December 21, at the Holy Name University (HNU) Barder’s Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

During a press conference on Friday at the Bohol Provincial Capitol, Podot explained that while this bout serves as an activity fight for Suganob, it carries significant risks, particularly the potential for an upset by the Thai challenger.

Currently ranked as the World Boxing Organization (WBO) No. 1 contender in the light flyweight division, Suganob needs a decisive victory to cement his standing and maintain his path to a world title shot.

However, Podot cautioned against underestimating Thongchai, whose high knockout rate makes him a dangerous opponent.

“As I always tell my boxers, there are no easy fights, but preparation makes all the difference. Regie has invested heavily in this fight, so we’re fully aware of the risks,” Podot remarked.

“Is this an easy fight for Regie? No, absolutely not. This is a golden opportunity for the Thai boxer to stage an upset, which puts the pressure on Regie. But I’m confident he’ll give us an excellent performance tomorrow.”

Thongchai, making his Philippine debut, holds an impressive record of 13 wins (11 by knockout), two losses, and two draws. He will face Suganob, whose own record stands at 15 wins (five by knockout) against one defeat, in a 10-round Kumong Bol-anon 19 main event.

Despite the potential challenges, Suganob reassured fans of his determination to deliver a command performance.

“This fight is crucial for me to maintain my No. 1 ranking. I’m not underestimating my opponent, but I’ve worked hard to secure a victory,” Suganob stated.

Originally slated as a defense of Suganob’s WBO Global light flyweight title, the bout was downgraded to a non-title contest after no eligible challengers from the division’s rankings were available, according to Podot.

TAGACANAO VOWS IMPRESSIVE WIN

In the co-main event, Reymart “Cebuano Assassin” Tagacanao of Carcar City is set to defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia super flyweight title against seasoned Thai Phai Pharob.

Tagacanao, 25, enters the 12-round contest with an undefeated record of nine wins (seven by knockout). However, Pharob’s extensive experience, including 38 victories (29 by knockout) against six losses, presents a formidable challenge for the young Filipino champion.

“This is my first title defense, and I’m not underestimating my opponent. He’s a veteran and a former world title contender. I’ll give my best to showcase an impressive performance for boxing fans here in Bohol and across the Philippines,” Tagacanao said.

Both Pharob and Thongchai said that they will do their best to upset Suganob and Tagacanao in the featured fights of Kumong Bol-anon 19.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS

During the official weigh-in held at the same venue as the press conference, Suganob tipped the scales at 108.8 pounds, while Thongchai weighed in at 107.7 pounds. In the co-main event, Tagacanao and Pharob both registered at 114.2 pounds.

Kumong Bol-anon 19 will also feature action-packed undercard fights. Althea Shine Pores will face Thailand’s Pimchanok Thepjanda, while Christian Balunan takes on veteran Robert Paradero.

Additional bouts pit Jake Amparo versus Jayson Francisco, Sugarey Pores against Justine Darap, Leonard Pores versus Jessie Bell Goltiano, and Freshler Utrera against Noven King Espina in the opening bout at 6 PM.

