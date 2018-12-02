Honoridez eyes more participants from public school

THERE were more participants in this year’s TATAP Founder’s Cup: 2nd Serging Osmeña, Jr. National Invitation Table Tennis Championship, according to organizers.

Tournament organizer Jessica Jawad Honoridez said there was an increase in the number of participants this year, thanks to the presence of players from the public schools.

“50 percent of last year’s participants were added to these year’s tournament,” said Honoridez, also the athletics director of the University of Cebu.

Aside from those from the public schools, which enjoyed free registration, there were also players from different parts of the country.

Per registration, this year’s participants numbered around 230.

“[Many] public schools participated in the tournament, which helped in the increase of participants,” said Honoridez.

Nine public school teams enjoyed free registration to encourage them to participate and give them exposure in the sport.

Honoridez hopes that with this scheme, more players from public schools will come to participate in the coming years.

The winners as of press time in the team event are UC (girls under 13, boys under 18, girls under 18 and women’s), Bohol Table Tennis Club (boys under 13 ), Hua Ching Foundation (men’s), and TELEMCO (LIHA team).