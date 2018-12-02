Defending champs USPF looking good in Cesafi boys beach volley

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers are on a roll in the preliminary round of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) boys beach volleyball tournament.

The defending champion USPF defeated the Ateneo Magis Eagles, 21-19, 21-6, on Sunday at the Fort San Pedro sand court for its second win in as many games.

In the distaff side, girls defending champion University of San Jose- Recoletos (USJ-R) redeemed itself from a loss with a win against the University of San Carlos (USC), 21-15, 21-16.

Last year’s runner-up USPF also tallied its second win by defeating the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 21-13, 21-11.

In the other games in boys division, the University of San Carlos (USC) downed USJ-R, 21-18, 21-14, while Southwestern University (SWU)- Phinma started strong after winning twice in a day against UC, 21-14, 21-13, and USC, 21-17, 16-21, 19-17.

In the collegiate games, UC waxed hot as it defeated Cebu Institute of Technology- University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 21-16, 21-18, and USPF, 21-16, 21-18.

USJ-R also won against SWU- Phinma, 21-18, 21-12.

In the women’s division games, USPF won against Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU), 21-15, 14-21, 15-13; USJ-R defeated CIT-U, 19-21, 21-11, 15-4; and USC beat USJ-R, 21-18, 15-21, 15-12.