Spilled mango puree makes Mandaue highway slippery; 14 motorists injured

At least 14 persons were injured after their motorcycles slipped while traversing the national highway in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

The accident happened after mango puree that was transported on a tanker spilled on the highway at around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Glenn Antigua, chief of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said a passing tanker spilled the mango puree that it was transporting while traversing the highway.

The presence of mango puree on the road caused passing motorcycles to slip injuring its drivers and passengers.

Antigua said that the Mandaue City’s Traffic Management Unit is now preparing a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting to damage to property and multiple injuries to be filed against the tanker’s driver.