It’s a white Christmas at Waterfront Mactan
Clad in white ornaments that resembled a tree covered in snow, the gigantic Christmas tree situated at the center of Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino’s lobby was the highlight of the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony last November 5.
Guests got to experience Waterfront Mactan’s portrayal of a white Christmas that comes to life and they also got a glimpse of what’s in store for Waterfront Mactan for the Christmas season.
During the banquet, Christmas songs led by Maestro Dennis Sugarol and sang by Anna Fegi serenaded the rendezvous.
