Priland opens Vertex Central showroom

Homegrown real estate company Priland Development Corporation recently opened its Vertex Central Showroom. It showcases a 22.40 sq.m residential studio unit that is aptly designed with modern minimal interior elements and decorated with natural wood finishes for a warmer look. Having the millennials and young professionals in mind, open layout is observed as this market likes to work and play at the same time. Beside the unit is the sales office area where Priland’s colorful character is accentuated by the calm and simple ambience of the space. The Vertex Central Showroom is located at the 2nd Floor of Maryville Place, Corner C.Rosal & Acacia St, Kamputhaw Cebu City.

Vertex Central is set to stand 33-stories high at the main highway of Archbishop Reyes Avenue and aims to provide residential and small office/home office units with a cosmopolitan neighborhood that is perfect for young professionals, startup companies and small businesses, and growing families.”