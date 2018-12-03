People living near rivers will have to be relocated

3-METER EASEMENT ZONE

In line with their campaign to rehabilitate rivers and other waterways in Cebu City, the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) will enforce the three-meter easement zone.

CCENRO assistant director, Joelito Baclayon, announced this yesterday, that they will form a task force to implement the law.

“Aside from that there’s a law to implement a three-meter easement zone in rivers and other waterways, we also want to eliminate potential threats to people living near them,” Baclayon said.

The Cebu City River Management Council (CCRMC), and other concerned agencies, will meet next week to form the task force and identify the rivers and creeks which will be made the pilot area for implementing the three-meter easement zone

“Hopefully, within next week, ma convene na nato (we can convene it). We will give time for all concerned departments and offices to prepare their documents,” he said.

Among their tasks is to formulate a resettlement plan for the informal settlers whose houses have encroached the three-meter easement zones

“With the help of DWUP ( Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor) we can also determine the number of informal settlers whose houses are within the three-meter easement zone,” said Baclayon.

“We also want to hear the side of the informal settlers. That’s why the role of DWUP is important. They have a direct link with the informal settlers. We need feedback from them,” he added.

Cebu City has 12 rivers, and other major waterways which include Mahiga Creek, and the rivers of Guadalupe, Kinalumsan, Kamputhaw, the upstream portions of Butuanon River, to name some.

Baclayon said the task force will also go after establishments who violate environmental laws such as dumping industrial waste into the rivers.

“Especially kanang mga mamuhi ug baboy daplan sa sapa. Apil sad na sila (Especially those who raise pigs on river banks. They’re also included),” he added.