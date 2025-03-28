Cebu sports stars to be honored at 39th SAC-SMB awards on April 26

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC) is set to roll out the red carpet for Cebu’s finest athletes for the 39th SAC-San Miguel Beer (SMB) Cebu Sports Awards on April 26 at the Cube Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu.

This prestigious annual event celebrates the best Cebuano athletes, coaches, and personalities who made waves both nationally and internationally in 2024.

Leading this year’s major awardees are some of the biggest names in Philippine sports including PBA’s only eight-time MVP June Mar Fajardo and Rubilen Amit, the reigning WPA Women’s World 9-Ball 2024 champion, cemented her legacy in the world of billiards.

READ:

June Mar Fajardo’s 40-point night carries San Miguel to semis

Melvin Jerusalem in peak form for WBC title defense

June Mar Fajardo wins PBA Best Player anew; RHJ is Best Import

Also to be honored is the Cebu-based Melvin Jerusalem, the reigning WBC world minimumweight champion and one of the only two current Filipino boxing world champions along with Margielyn Didal conquered the Red Bull Buenos Aires Conquest skateboarding champion.

In addition, Cebuano Olympians who campaigned for the Philippines in last year’s Paris Olympics will be recognized in the awards.

Special citation awards will also be given to athletes and teams who struck gold at the 2024 Palarong Pambansa, along with Cesafi basketball and volleyball champions, and other exceptional achievers whose names will be revealed soon.

The final list of honorees was carefully deliberated by SAC members during their concluding meeting earlier this week, led by SAC president John Pages, former Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman.

The SAC Cebu Sports Awards made its much-awaited return last year after a hiatus caused by the pandemic in 2020.

Last year’s highlights included the ‘Sportsman of the Year’ or the “Rico Navarro” award bestowed upon renowned sports physician Dr. Rhoel Dejano, and the coveted “Co-Athletes of the Year” honors shared by Fajardo, Jerusalem, and sensational karter William John Riley Go.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP