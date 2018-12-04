Friends, family bid goodbye to the late Jon Ramon Aboitiz

For his family and friends, Jon Ramon Aboitiz was more than an industry titan — he was a great father, a loving husband, and a passionate man.

In her eulogy, Sofia Isabel Aboitiz, the daughter of Jon Ramon, described her father as a man whom people were naturally drawn to.

“My dad was a simple man, he was a kind man, he was a humble man, and he was a good man. He may be quick to anger at times, but he would eventually return to his good humor,” said Sophia during the Requiem Mass for her father at the Sacred Heart Church in Cebu City on Tuesday (December 4).

Sophia said that when she thinks of her father, she always remembered him as ‘larger than life,’ and someone people always looked up to because he was sincere and true to his word.

Jon Ramon who died at 70, served as chairman of the board of directors of Aboitiz Equity Ventures since January 5, 2009.

He began his career with the Aboitiz Group in 1970.

From being manager of Aboitiz Shipping Corp., he was promoted to president in 1976.

He headed the Aboitiz Group’s power business in 1989 and was president of Aboitiz & Company, Inc. from 1991 to 2008.

Aboitiz also held several positions in public listed companies including vice chairman of Aboitiz Power Corp. and Union Bank of the Philippines; director of Bloomberry Resorts Corp. and International Container Terminal Services, Inc.; and chairman of Union Bank’s Executive Committee, Risk Management Committee and vice chairman of its corporate governance committee.

Sophia said that his father treated the company as more than just a job, it was a part of his family.

“Nothing he did, no decision he made, was done without thinking of his family. He loved life and he loved his family. His family was his life,” said Sophia.

Members of the Aboitiz family and their friends came on Tuesday to pay their respects to the late chairman.

Colleagues and various personalities came as well including Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña and former Mayor Michael Rama.

The cremated remains of Jon Ramon was brought home by his family to their residence.

Meanwhile, a spectator watched the entire event outside and listened through the sound system.

The spectator was 50 year old, Lucing (not her real name), whose child was once a scholar of the Aboitiz Foundation.

She stood at the side of the Sacred Heart Church during the Mass, and teared up while Sophia delivered her eulogy.

When asked why she did not enter the church, she said that she was contented watching the ceremony from outside since she never met Jon Ramon in life.

“Pero parte kaayo siya sa akong pamilya bisan pag wa mi nagkaila kay ilang kompanya ang nagpaskwela sa akong anak. (But he was part of our family even if we never met because his company provided for my child’s education),” said Lucing.