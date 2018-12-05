Geminids meteor shower to light up sky next week – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The sky would light up with stunning celestial spectacles next week with the Geminids meteor shower.

Under a dark, clear sky after midnight of its peak activity, meteors or falling stars can be seen at an average of forty or more meteors per hour, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In a monthly astronomical diary, the weather bureau said the annual Geminids meteor shower will take place from December 4 to 17.

“The observation of its peak activity is on the night of December 14 until the early morning hours of December 15. The constellation of Gemini, the Twin, is easy to spot through its two bright stars Castor and Pollux, which are just to the left of constellations Orion and Auriga,” Pagasa said.

The Geminids is different from other meteor showers: “The Geminids meteors do not originate from a comet, they come from an asteroid (3200 Phaethon). Meteors from this shower are very rocky and gritty and slightly easier to see compared to the other showers.”