UC/CCC downs UV in CAAA Flashback

The University of Cebu/Cebu Central Colleges (UC/CCC) Marines turned back the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 79-70, in the 48-above division of the CAAA Basketball Alumni Association (CBAA) Flashback Season 2 last weekend at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win gave UC/CCC a 4-0 (win-loss) record, good for the top of the league.

Julius Gastador led the Marines in scoring with 23 points while Rocky Bacalso and Aldrin Barola had 17 points apiece.

In other games, the Southwestern University (SWU) Cobras bumped their record to 3-0 with a pair of wins last weekend.

They claimed a 54-39 win over the Salazar Institute of Technology (SIT) Skyblazers and then routed the University of Southern Philippines (USP), 84-61.

Against SIT, Rey Eduave led the charge with 16 points. In the game versus USP, meanwhile, it was Rey Potot that came alive as he scored 12 markers.