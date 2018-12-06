E-League for basketball: Results Manila routs Shearwater Health

The Results Manila Spartans claimed their 10th win after they routed the Shearwater Health Crusaders, 84-68, in the Evo League division of the Tanduay Athletics E-League for Basketball last Sunday at the City Sports Club-Cebu.

The Spartans improved to 10-3 (win-loss) as Jhade Lawas led the team in scoring with 14 points, while Eubel Balbuena and Jade Seno added 13 and 12 were, respectively.

Also winning in the Evo League were the Author Solutions Philippines Hardbacks and the SSI Warriors.

The Hardbacks nabbed ninth win in 13 matches with a 62-59 triumph over the Contact Solutions Flying Lemurs as versatile forward Sylvester Millevo piled up 27 points, six steals, four assists and three boards.

The SSI Warriors, meanwhile, stretched their winning streak to five, upping their record to 7-6 with a 78-42 defeat of the Optum Knights.

In the Elite Classic, the ePerformax Reds clobbered the Wipro Tigers, 84-79, to get their sixth victory in 15 games.

Big man Robert Gilo was unstoppable for the Reds as he fired in 27 points and grabbed 17 rebounds along with four blocked shots and two assists.