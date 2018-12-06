Ando, Redulla win in Mr. Oxygen 2018

CARL Patrick Ando of Fiber Fitness Gym and Paul Ian Redulla of Gym Republic emerge winners in the Mr. Oxygen 2018 Bodybuilding Competition held last December 5 at the Bellavista Hotel in Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City.

Ando dominated the Battle of the Champions while Redulla topped the Novice Open Category.

Redulla also won the Best Poser award for the Novice Open Category.

The best poser in the Battle of Champions was Fiber Fitness Gym’s Jeson Jimenez, who was actually the runner-up of Ando.

Third placer in the Battle of Champions was Jecil Labajo of Gym Republic.

Runners up in the Novice Open Category were Rovil’s Fitness Gym’s Garry Batayo and Dome Baga of Yokoks Gym.

The event organized by Hardline Oxygen Fitness and Muscle Factory, spearheaded by Jocelyn Nacua went well with the help of the IFBB officers who acted as judges.

Athletes were judged based on the criteria of body symmetry, proportion, muscle mass and definition, wherein they engaged in a two round battle of muscle form comparisons, mandatory poses and flexing.

Battle rounds was facilitated by grand marshall, event judge and bodybuilder champion Danilo Catingub.