Just one more win needed for UV to make it to Nationals

The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers are just a win away from clinching a spot in the 2018 National College Championship after they slipped past the Naga College Foundation (NCF) Tigers, 76-72, in Game 1 of the best-of-three series of the Philippine Collegiate Champions League Regional Championship on Thursday afternoon at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Davao City.

UV head coach Gary Cortes reported that they had a tough time containing NCF’s two foreign players, especially Emmanuel Ojuola.

However, they eventually broke through, thanks to the Green Lancers’ frenetic defense that threw a wrench into the offense of the Tigers.

“Nakabawi ta sa trapping defense nato,” said Cortes of the Green Lancers, the three-time defending champions in the Cesafi.

The Tigers are out for vengeance after they were beaten by UV in last year’s edition of this same tournament, 85-82.

UV goes for a sweep in Game Two, set for Thursday, 4 p.m. at the same venue.

Should UV come away victorious, they will head off to Manila and will face off against the winner of the game between NCAA champions San Beda and recently crowned UAAP titlist Ateneo de Manila University.