Easterlies to bring rains to Visayas

BRACE for a wet weekend folks as the prevailing easterlies is expected to bring rains, the state weather bureau said on Thursday.

Weather Specialist Nedz Saletrero of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan Station said the easterlies affecting the whole Central and Eastern Visayas.

“Mao ni siya ang hangin gikan sa Pacific Ocean. Warm moisture siya nga sa kadaghang moisture mao na nga mo-develop o mocondense ug mahimong ulan pag-abot na diri sa kayutaan,” explained Saletrero.

(The easterlies is the wind coming from the Pacific Ocean. It is loaded with warm moisture which condenses and turns to rain upon reaching land).

Apart from light rains, Saletrero said that the weather disturbance will also bring scattered thunderstorms that usually occur in the evening or early morning.

“Ang ulan-ulan gyod nato kay naa sa gabie or sa kadlawon. Sa buntag nato kay init gihapon ta,” she said.

(Rain usually comes in the evening or at dawn. The rest of the day would still be sunny)

According to Saletrero, Metro Cebu’s temperature would range from 25 to 32 degrees celsius while the heat index is expected to reach up to 38 degrees.

Meanwhile, based on a five-day weather forecast, she said there are no tropical cyclones brewing outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) yet.

Saletrero, however, said the country may still experience one or two typhoons before the year ends.

“Mag-prepare lang gyod ta. Even though naa nata sa dry season, naa gihapon tay expected na pag-ulan-ulan nga posible nga maka distract sa atong outdoor activities sama sa Christmas parties,” she said.

(We have to be ready. Even though we are on the onset of the dry season, rain is still very much possible which could distract our outdoor activities like Christmas parties)

She also advised the public to continue monitoring the weather and be ready with contingency measures.