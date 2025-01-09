Must-visit spots in time for Cebu’s Sinulog

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu prides itself on many wonderful things.

It is a place where one can commune with nature and even get in touch with their fun and party side.

It’s indeed a place that offers you the best of both worlds, where fun meets religion.

One of the things Cebu takes pride in is the celebration every January.

While most of the country goes back to regular programming after the holidays, Cebuanos are busy preparing for the Sinulog Festival.

The Sinulog Festival is a beautiful mix of tradition and modern events. We have the religious aspects which draw in tradition, and traditional shows that get a modern touch.

But while some of us wait for that grand third Sunday of January, there are some places you can visit during the Sinulog season around Cebu that would make your Sinulog a memorable one.

Fuente Rotonda Circle

It is hard to miss this one as it is where the biggest Christmas tree in the city is situated. Right in the heart of the city, you can explore food stalls, along with a mix of stalls selling other items like toys for kids and other memorabilia.

This is also the prime location for some shows that are in line with the Sinulog celebrations. It provides a big space for kids to run around, and not to mention the big bouncy slide they have this year. This is a place where one can eat, run, and have fun.

Colon Night Market

If you want to experience a good kind of crazy shopping and eating experience, this is the place for you. From 5:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. every day, parts of Colon Street will be temporarily blocked for motorists to give way to this festive night market.

You get to eat Cebu delicacies and score some items at a very low price. This might also be the best place for you to get your Sinulog outfits ready, like your Sinulog shirt and your headdresses.

Magellan’s Cross

This is one of the staple places one should visit during Sinulog. The cross stands as a symbol of Christianity. Once you visit this place, you will be greeted by thousands of candles around the vicinity of the cross. This is famous for tourists and locals alike. For tourists, this can be a spot where they can get to learn more about how Christianity came to our shores, while for locals, this is a place where they can say their prayers and offer candles.

Plaza Independencia

Just a couple of minutes away from Magellan’s Cross is Cebu City’s plaza. This, too, is a place sprawling with good food, music, and, if you are lucky enough, you will be able to see some night shows that would make you want to sing and dance with the crowd.

Cebu City Sports Center

During the entire week leading to the Sinulog Sunday, this is the place to be to watch some of the performances and show. Not to mention that during the Sinulog day, this is where you get to see VIPs, dancers, celebrities, floats and higantes present themselves in the hope to not just entertain spectators, but also, win some prizes. There are a lot of events that take place in CCSC that can excite you and give you a sample of what to expect of the grandest Sunday in Cebu.

Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño

Before, during, and after the Sinulog celebration, one should never miss out on paying a visit to the basilica. The Sinulog festival may be filled with fun and excitement, but let’s not forget the one behind this celebration, the Holy Child Jesus. Whether you visit the basilica to light a candle, fall in line to pay homage to the image of the Señor Sto. Niño, or attend mass, every visit to the basilica will be a memorable and a meaningful one.

Sinulog is more than just a festival, it is a celebration of faith, culture, and unity. As you enjoy the festivities, take time to immerse yourself in the local traditions and make lasting memories.

Whether you’re here for the religious rituals or the vibrant street parties, Sinulog offers something for everyone. So, plan your trip, explore Cebu, and experience the magic of Sinulog firsthand! Viva Pit Señor!