City won’t collect fees from firecracker vendors this year

FIRECRACKER vendors in Cebu City may sell their stuff without paying any fees provided they do so at the designated firecracker zone located at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak said the Cebu City Firecracker Vendors Association (CCFVA) has already requested the city government not to charge them fees for using stalls in the firecracker zone.

Tumulak, who is the Deputy Mayor on Police Mayors, said that imposing fees for stalls is a huge burden for firecracker vendors.

“Dako kaayo na nga effect sa ilahang income. Labi na nga niana sila nga gakahinay na ang ilang kita,” he said.

(It has a big effect on their income especially since their sales are declining)

This year’s Cebu City firecracker zone is located in a three-hectare lot near the boundary of Talisay City and Cebu City at the SRP.

Tumulak said the city will provide 20 stalls in the area. Vendors are allowed to sell there from Dec. 15-31.

Marivic Cose, secretary of the CCFVA, said that last year, they paid P16,000 per stall in the city’s firecracker zone which was owned by a private individual then.

“Dako na ang P16,000 kompara sa among nagasto nga P350 ra para sa mga permits karung tuiga (P16,000 is such a huge amount compared to the P350 we spent for all the needed permits), Cose said.

City Ordinance No. 2290 banned the selling of firecrackers in residential areas and near power lines.