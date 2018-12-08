Panthers extend winning streak to 3 in Cesafi beach volleyball

THE UNIVERSITY of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) remains undefeated in the third day of the preliminary round of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Secondary Beach Volleyball tournament.

The Boys division defending champion USPF drew its third win at the expense of the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC), 21-9, 23-21, yesterday at the Sand Court of Fort San Pedro. The Baby Panthers now lead the category with a 3-0 (win-loss) record.

The Greywolves, on the other hand, managed to make up for their loss by defeating the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U), 23-21, 21-19. DBTC currently holds a 1-1 record.

The CIT-U Wildcats failed to arrest their losing skid after they were swept by the Ateneo Magis Eagles, 18-21, 17-21, leaving them languishing with a 0-3 slate. The victory was Ateneo’s first in four games (1-3).

Meanwhile, University of San Carlos (USC) ruled over runner-up University of Cebu (UC), 21-17, 21-18. USC now has 3-1 while UC drops to 0-3.

In the distaff side, runner-up USPF continues to take the lead with an immaculate 2-0 record.

Trailing at second is SWU-Phinma who barged into the win column with a 21-15, 21-13 thrashing of UC, who dropped to 1-2.

In the collegiate games, UC triumphed against SWU-Phinma, 24-22, 16-21, 15-8, and defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) defeated USPF, 21-19, 21-15, in the men’s division.

For the women’s division, defending champions SWU-Phinma owned CIT-U, 21-8, 21-11, USPF won against USC, 21-15, 18-21, 15-9, USC ruled over SWU-Phinma, 18-21, 22-20, 15-10, and USPF swept UC, 21-9, 21-9.