Cebu provincial police nab a drug dealer, seize P2.3 M drugs in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Barely a day after the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) netted over P13 million worth of drugs following a series of operations, it was the turn of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) to make a major drug bust.

Several packs of suspected shabu (crystal meth) valued at P2.3 million were seized and a drug dealer was arrested in a joint operation by the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) and the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) of the CPPO in Sitio Bihonan, Barangay Cansujong, Talisay City, Cebu past 7 p.m. on Saturday (December 8).

Senior Inspector Alejandro Batobalonos, the chief PDEU who led the operation, identified the arrested drug personality as Reniel Gadiano, 19, a resident of Sitio Mananga 2, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City.

According to Batobalanos, Gadiano was one of the cohorts of another known drug dealer, Ariel Olayvar alias “Ladoy.”

Police raided the house of Olayvar in Barangay Maghaway, also in Talisay City, last November 24 but he eluded arrest.

Aside from the three large packs and 24 medium packs of suspected shabu taken from Gadiano, police also found in his possession a caliber .357 revolver with six live ammunition.

Batobalonos said Gadiano was the same person who allegedly threatened to kill a Talisay City policeman should the city’s police would continue to run after him or any of his cohorts.