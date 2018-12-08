SAMA-SAMA futsal IN GIRLSTOWN draws massive participation

ABOUT 600 boys and girls comprising a total of 70 teams will gather at the Sisters of Mary Girlstown in the City of Talisay today for a futsal tournament which will serve as the culmination of the 4-day Generation Amazing National Festival/Sama-Sama Games 2018.

The Sama-Sama Games is a sports and educational festival spearheaded by FundLife International since 2014 and advocates for greater inclusivity and opportunity for all, especially girls, through play.

The event kicked off last December 6 with an educational and training seminar for 24 young leaders from underserved communities in Manila, Davao and Tacloban.

These young leaders will then complete the 70 teams in today’s futsal tournament which will have eight different categories from Under 7’s to Under 18’s with over 250 female players taking part.

Most of the teams are community-based such as the Kamagayan FC, Cubacub for Cubacub, Capitol-Giuseppe Football Club, Canduman FC, Balamban FC, Maslog, Guardian Strikers, Talisay Razkals, Abellana National School, Sisters of Mary Girlstown and Boystown and City Central School, among others.

There are also teams coming from out of town such as Bayawan and Bacolod.

The tournament will follow the plate final format which means that teams who end up in the lower ranks will not go home empty-handed as they will have a bracket of their own wherein they will also hold their own semifinals and finals.

Aside from free registration, teams will also get jerseys, lunch and tokens.

It is organized and hosted by FundLife, a locally-based organization founded after Typhoon Yolanda, and its partner here in Cebu, the Giuseppe Football Club, and carries the theme “We are all ONE”.