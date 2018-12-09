Tabal still the best, wins sixth straight National Milo Marathon women’s title

Mary Joy Tabal secured her sixth straight women’s marathon title in the 42nd National Milo Marathon Grand Finals in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte on Sunday morning (December 9).

The 29-year-old Tabal from barangay Guba, Cebu City clocked 2:56.31 to win the title and qualify for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games to be held in the Philippines.

Cristabel Martes (2:59.29) and Christine Hallasgo (3:06.16) settled for second and third, respectively.