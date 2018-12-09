Chepsiror, Andrin rule Shakey’s fun run

KENYAN long-distance runner Eric Chepsiror and Cherry Andrin won the 15-kilometer crowns of the SHAKEY’S FAST AT 40: FUN RUN yesterday at the SM City Cebu car park.

The multi-titled Chepsiror finished the race in 53 minutes and 30 seconds to bag the men’s title while Andrin of Lapu-Lapu City topped the women’s side in 1:12.39.

Veteran runner Azlan Pagay (56:06) and Samuel Shiff (57:03) rounded off the top three in the men’s race. Engiel Estellore (1:15.26) and Lucita Fernandez (1:17.05) were Andrin’s runners up.

Winners in the 7-kilometer race were Ruel Algofera and Janine Camansi.

The running event drew more than a hundred runners to become part of Shakey’s Pizza Parlor’s 40th anniversary.

The runners were treated with free pizzas at the finish line while entertainment provided by the organizers kept the running event lively and fun-filled.