Argao road accident injures three

CEBU CITY, Philipines – Three persons were brought to the hospital after the vehicle which they boarded figured in a road accident in Argao town, south Cebu past midnight on December 10.

Police Officer 1 George Parantar, desk officer of the Argao Police Station, said that the victims sustained minor injuries after the gray Starex van which the boarded crashed into a plant box located along the national highway in Barangay Poblacion.

Parantar said that the Starex van was driven by Mary Chris Melencion, 20-years-old and a resident in Liloan town in northern Cebu.

Melencio was with six others inside her van.

Parantar said that the group was traveling to Samboan town in southern Cebu when the accident happened at around 12:10 a.m.

He said that Melencio was unable to see what was on the road ahead after she was distracted by the very bright light coming from the headlight of a motorcycle that was traveling on the opposite lane of the national highway.

Parantar said that Melencio was unable to see the blind curve ahead, the reason why her van crashed into a plant box owned by a commercial establishment in the area.