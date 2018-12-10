A Blue, Blue Christmas

AT THE PREVIEW of Radisson Blu’s Christmas lunch and dinner feast, the table was beyond stunning, which prompted a flurry of phones and challenging flatlays, given the height you had to hoist yourself up to get the entire spread in. Yes, the table was that full.

A well-curated selection of cheeses came with truffle honey, which I drizzled on without thought to my Keto diet (sorry, Diet In A Box!). In the salad selection, I thoroughly enjoyed the California chicken salad with tahini and blueberries, which turned out to be quite substantial.

My favorite, though, was that delicate soup of seafood with saffron, served with a crostini and a smoked garlic puree that was the perfect foil for the salt.

In an unending stream of goodness, out came the Kugelhupf and Yorkshire puddings, a salmon empanada platter, steamed lobster dumpling, and the mainstays at the carving station: Feria’s bestselling prime rib and the turkey. By the time the eggnog ice cream arrived, I may have already started to turn, well, blu from stuffing myself silly.

Insider tip? Pace yourself when you come for Christmas Eve dinner or for lunch and dinner on Christmas Day. Trust

me, you’ll want to taste everything on this limited edition menu.

(Epicurean Treats at Feria is only at P1,999 per person! Call (+63 32) 402-9900 to reserve now)