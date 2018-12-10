LTFRB intensifies Oplan Isnabero vs erring cab drivers

TAXI drivers who refuse passengers, beware.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-7 has already trained more than a hundred civilians to become the agency’s agents in its intensified campaign against taxi drivers who refuse to take passengers.

“We are training agents, because we cannot really apprehend everyone while other passengers are not interested in filing complaints against erring taxi drivers. So we are training agents to apprehend these taxi drivers,” LTFRB-7 Regional Director Eduardo Motealto said.

He said that most of their trained civilian agents are randomly picked, while others are endorsed by someone who they know or are wives and siblings of a government official.

This Christmas season, Montealto expects more passengers in streets, as people are out in malls to shop for Christmas or attend Christmas activities.

Local and foreign tourists are also expected to arrive for the holidays and the Sinulog celebration next month.

Montealto admitted that they receive a lot of complaints about taxi drivers refusing to take passengers for whatever reason, thus the decision to intensify “Oplan Isnabero” campaign.

The complaints however do not contain sufficient information to warrant an investigation and charge erring taxi drivers.

“Most of these taxi drivers that were being complained of are refusing to transport a passenger at a near destination,” he said. He said if a passenger wants to file a complaint, they should get the necessary information such as the time and place of incident, plate number and the body number of the taxi cab.

The training started two weeks ago and they are still recruiting more agents to help in their campaign.

As of the moment, Montealto revealed that they’ve already apprehended an “isnabero” taxi driver in Bohol.

“We are set to hear the complaint on December 16,” Montealto said. If the erring driver will not show up, they will not renew the franchise of the taxi.

Refusing to take a passenger carries a fine of P5,000 for the first offense, P10,000 and suspension of the franchise for the second offense and P15,000 plus cancellation or revocation of the franchise for the third offense.

He also warned drivers enrolled under Grab, Uber, Micab and other taxi hailing apps not to turn off their mobile apps.

“They have to turn it on every time, so that the passengers can access them for their convenience,” he added.

Meanwhile, since the activation of the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (IACT) in Cebu last month, Montealto said that around 35 motorists have already been caught violating traffic laws.

He however said most erring motorists were only charged minor violations such as not wearing helmets.