4 establishments to lend copies of CCTV footage

MABOLO HIT AND RUN

Some establishments in Mabolo, Cebu City whose closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras may have captured the hit and run incident on Sunday dawn which claimed the life of a woman, have reportedly agreed to submit footage of the incident to authorities, the police said on Monday.

The incident allegedly involved a “dark colored” sports utility vehicle (SUV) which rammed into a public utility jeepney (PUJ) past 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said the impact caused the PUJ to turn turtle and some passengers were thrown out including the lone fatality and the seven who were reported injured.

Chief Insp. Dindo Juanito Alaras, Mabolo Police Station chief, said that the four establishments already agreed in principle to provide CCTV recordings.

However, to make their request formal, the police sent the concerned establishments their written request just yesterday.

Alaras said that the establishments included a bank, two business establishments and a house whose CCTV cameras may have captured the SUV when it passed by their area.He said there were no CCTV cameras at the site of the incident.

Fatality identified

Yesterday, the police identified the fatality as Indira Paramel, 37, who suffered severe injuries on different parts of her body.

Two of those who were seriously injured were confined at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) while the rest were discharged.

Alaras said that because of the strong impact of the collision, the passengers failed to note the plate number of the SUV.

“Wala g’yud nila nakit-an ang sakyanan tungod kalit nga bangga. Ang ilaha ra kay SUV nga pwede Montero or Pajero daw. Ug dark ang color sa sakyanan,” said Alaras.

Plate number

Meanwhile, the Mabolo police said they have already secured the plate number of the SUV which hit two taxis in Barangay Lahug just five minutes after the hit and run incident in Barangay Mabolo.

But Alaras said that they cannot say yet if it was the same SUV in the Mabolo incident.

“Pero parehas og description pero dili pana nato maingon nga mao g’yud especially wala ta kakita sa plate number sa first incident,” said Alaras.

He is confident though, that the guilty driver will soon be unmasked with the help of the CCTV footage from the four nearby establishments.