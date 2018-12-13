Kylie Padilla and Ruru Madrid reunite in upcoming serye

THE “spark” in the “KyRu” loveteam is still there.

Fans of Kapuso actors Ruru Madrid and Kylie Padilla will be happy to know that their favorite stars will be working again for

the upcoming series, “TODA One I Love.”

In a message to Cebu Daily News, Madrid said he is privileged to be working again with Padilla after two years.

“Happy to get another chance to work with her after ‘Encantadia.’ We haven’t taped for the series yet. But rest assured that we can still make the “loveteam” work,” he said.

But their characters in “TODA One I Love” are far from the fantasy series, “Encantadia.”

“Bagong Ruru and Kylie ito. Sasalamin naman ito sa totoong buhay ng mga ordinaryong tao.

Iba sa ginampanan namin sa ‘Encantadia’ na nakikipagdigmaan at may kapangyarihan,” Madrid told CDN.

In “Encantadia,” Madrid and Padilla played Haring Ybrahim and Reyna Amihan, respectively.

Together they have a child named Lira, Mike Santos’ character.

Though “Encantadia” was a top-rated series, Padilla said she’s not feeling the pressure ahead of their comeback.

“Sobrang saya nila kasama. And mga kaibigan ko na yung iba. I’m looking forward to the experience and new learnings. If we do well, then great. If not, at least we enjoyed each others company,” Padilla told CDN.

The Kapuso actress also welcomes the chance to work with Madrid again.

“With Ruru I don’t feel like I’m acting. Our on-screen chemistry is effortless. And he is a nice guy. It’s nice to go to work without too much to think and worry about,” she added.

Padilla assures fans that “TODA One I Love” has a good story about a family fighting for values and standing its ground.

“I think it will be fun,” she added.

“TODA One I Love,” to air on the first quarter of 2019, will be directed by Jeffrey Hidalgo and produced by GMA News and Public Affairs.

Completing the cast in the series are Kimpoy Feliciano, Tina Paner, Gladys Reyes, David Licauco, Jackie Rice, and Buboy Villar.