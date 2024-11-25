Driving Innovation: Prince Stores, BPI, and Global Star Motors join forces for seamless car ownership

On November 14, 2024, Prince Stores, BPI, and Global Star Motors officially signed a partnership contract that promises to enhance the car-buying experience for customers.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the automotive industry, offering a more accessible, sustainable, and customer-centric approach to car buying.

This significant step is made towards making car ownership more accessible and sustainable. This collaboration will transform the way Cebuanos purchase vehicles and offers a seamless experience.

Present at the contract signing were key figures from Prince Stores, Global Star Motors, and Bank of the Philippine Islands. These include Blake Nelson Go, Prince Stores Group President and VP for Finance; Erward Onglatco, Global Star Motors President; Ritche Farinas, Vice President at Bank of the Philippine Islands; Kenneth Huang, Senior Vice Presidents at Global Star Motors; Harry Lim and Paulo Celestimo Lastimosa.

A One-Stop Shop for Car Ownership

Prince Stores is transforming the car-buying experience by becoming a one-stop shop for all customers automotive needs. As Blake Nelson Go, Prince Stores Group President and VP for Finance, emphasized, “It’s a one-stop shop, not just for us but also for our partners. When our customers go to the north or to the south of Cebu, all the cars are available. They don’t have to come to the city already to do a test drive. We bring the products closer to them.”

This innovative approach allows customers to explore a diverse range of vehicles, including electric vehicles, from renowned brands like Wuling, BYD, and Changan, all under one roof. The integration of BPI services within Prince Stores further streamlines the process by enabling customers to apply for auto loans directly on-site. This seamless integration accelerates the journey to car ownership, making it more convenient and efficient than ever before.

A Greener Future, Powered by Prince Stores

Prince Stores is more than just a retail destination; it’s a catalyst for a sustainable future. In the contract signing event it was also revealed that Prince Store is collaborating with companies like AC Mobility to install electric vehicle charging stations in their stores across the province.

As the retail chain brand continues to expand its network and services, it remains steadfast in its commitment to environmental responsibility. By integrating sustainability into its core operations, the company is inspiring others to adopt eco-friendly practices and contribute to a healthier planet.

A Commitment to Community and Convenience

By bringing banking services and car dealerships to local communities, Prince Stores is making it easier for Filipinos to achieve their automotive aspirations. This partnership aligns with Prince Stores’ commitment to community development and customer convenience.

