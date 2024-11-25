USJ-R Lady Jaguars fall short in Rebisco 18-under finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars narrowly missed a spot in the championship match of the Rebisco Volleyball 18-Under National Finals 2024, held on Monday, November 25, at Gameville Mandaluyong in Metro Manila.

The Lady Jaguars, who dominated Pool B with a 3-0 record, showcased their resilience by defeating King’s Montessori School of Quezon City in a hard-fought quarterfinal match, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21.

Leading the charge was Mary Grace Melendres, who tallied 16 points, including 13 attacks and three aces.

In the crossover semifinals, however, USJ-R faced a tougher opponent in the University of Batangas from Southern Luzon. Despite a valiant effort, the Lady Jaguars succumbed, 19-25, 25-8, 21-25.

Despite this setback, the Lady Jaguars, coached by Roldan Potot, remain determined to end their campaign on a high note. They will vie for the bronze medal in a rematch against King’s Montessori School.

Meanwhile, the University of Batangas, making their first appearance in the tournament finals, will challenge the defending champions, Bacolod Tay Tung High School of Western Visayas, for the championship title.

Earlier in the competition, USJ-R, the reigning CESAFI girls’ volleyball champions, demonstrated their strength by defeating Sto. Niño National High School, 25-16, 25-23, followed by another thrilling victory over Linao National High School, 24-26, 25-21, 25-22.

