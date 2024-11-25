Orak Suma crowned champ at PH National Scrabble C’ship 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mohammad Bin Abdul “Orak” Suma claimed the prestigious Pro Division title at the 2024 Philippine National Scrabble Championship, held over the weekend at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The Manila-based Suma outshone over 40 seasoned wordsmiths during the intense three-day tournament, finishing with 15.5 points and tying in wins with fellow contender Musa Ader.

However, Suma’s superior spread of +1,256 ultimately secured him the championship over Ader’s +1,044.

Suma not only took home the coveted title but also bagged a substantial P40,000 prize. Additionally, he earned an extra P1,000 for achieving the highest single-game score of the tournament.

Runner-up Musa Ader didn’t leave empty-handed, pocketing a P25,000 prize for his impressive performance. Meanwhile, Cebu’s own Renante Dela Cerna rounded out the top three with 15 points and a spread of +908, earning him a P15,000 cash reward.

JR Martus claimed fourth place with 14 points and a spread of +1,101, narrowly edging out Iloilo’s Odette Rio, who also finished with 14 points but a lower spread of +871. Rio still secured a respectable P7,000 prize for her efforts.

The Pro Division’s sixth through tenth spots were awarded to Aljoe Tomie (13.5 points), Jowar Ayuno (13), John Edward Tabasa (13), Jack Macarimbang (13), and Francis Dizon (13), with rankings determined by their spread points. Each competitor received well-deserved cash prizes.

In the College/Non-Professional Division, Rjay Talatayo of Quiot National High School emerged victorious with 10 wins and a spread of +640. Uriel Cabuguas of St. Scholastica’s Academy claimed second place with nine wins and a spread of +549, while Leo Ballaso rounded out the top three with eight wins and a spread of +618.

AJ Comaling dominated the High School Division, securing the championship with 11.5 wins and a spread of +714.

Meanwhile, Zoe Kaelin Balazo showcased remarkable skill in the Elementary Division, finishing with six wins and an impressive spread of +800.

The tournament, organized by the Talisay Sugbo Masonic Lodge 422 in collaboration with the Cebu Scrabble Association (CSA), attracted over a hundred players across various age groups.

