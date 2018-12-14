Palma ordains new priests, 12 deacons
CEBU CITY, Philippines -More laborers have decided to work in God’s vineyard.
A priest and 12 deacons were ordained on Friday morning at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.
Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma expressed his joy in welcoming the new shepherd.
He urged the new priest and deacons to find strength in Christ despite the challenges of the present times.
At present, Cebu has the most number of priests in the Philippines.
